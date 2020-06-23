New Delhi, June 23: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote a letter to LG Anil Baijal and requested him to withdraw order for COVID-19 positive patients to visit quarantine centre for clinical assessment. He said that due to the LG's order, pressure has increased on ambulance system and people, as police and administration are pressurising patients to visit a quarantine centre.

Expressing his opinion, Sisodia said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "After Lt Governor ordered that every #COVID positive patient is required to visit quarantine centre for clinical assessment, a lot of pressure is being built on people. So, I have written a letter to LG requesting him to withdraw this order." COVID-19 Testing in Delhi Increased 3 Times to 18,000 Per Day, People Under Home-Isolation to be Provided With Pulse Oximeters; Key Highlights of Arvind Kejriwal's Address.

Adding more, he said, "Due to LG's order, pressure has increased on ambulance system & people, as police and administration are pressurising patients to visit a quarantine centre. The former system was better, wherein govt's team used to visit patients' residence for clinical assessment."

Here's what Sisodia said:

Due to LG's order, pressure has increased on ambulance system & people, as police & administration are pressurising patients to visit a quarantine centre. The former system was better, wherein govt's team used to visit patients' residence for clinical assessment: Delhi Deputy CM pic.twitter.com/olKzKnv8I2 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

Earlier, Delhi LG Baijal scrapped the mandating five-days institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients, but stated that every person who tests positive be taken to COVID care centres for assessment of their clinical conditions.

