New Delhi, June 22: Coronavirus testing in Delhi has been increased by three times to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital. Now, 18,000 tests are conducted each day in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference said, “There has been three times in testing, earlier it was 5,000 tests per day, now it is around 18,000 per day. Now people will not face any issues in getting tested.”

The Delhi government will also provide pulse oximeters to all those who are in home-isolation for measuring oxygen levels. These pulse oximeters have to be returned to the back once they recover. Kejriwal said, “All those under home-isolation will be provided with pulse oximeters to measure your oxygen levels every few hours. Once you are well, you can return it to the govt.” India Reports 445 Deaths, 14,821 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Crosses 4.2 Lakh-Mark

In the media briefing, Kejriwal hailed the Indian Army soldiers who laid down their lives in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley during violent clashes with Chinese troops. He said, “Our country is fighting 2 wars against China - one at border & another against virus from China. We have to remain united to fight both, none of these should be politicised. Our brave soldiers didn't back down, even we won't retreat until we win.” Coronavirus in India: Recovery Rate Increases to 55.49 Percent, Nearly 2 Lakh Samples Tested in Past 24 Hours.

Arvind Kejriwal's Media Briefing:

#WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal briefs the media on COVID19 situation https://t.co/i1Afx0F3LJ — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed Delhi's Covid-19 situation for the third time in a week with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Kejriwal. During the meeting, recommendations made by Dr Vinod Paul committee on a strategy to curb the spread of coronavirus in the national capital were discussed.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement said that To adopt a comprehensive policy for Delhi, the government would conduct a random serological test of 20 thousand people starting from June 27 to July 10. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Delhi have crossed 58,000-mark, while over 2,100 people also lost their lives.

