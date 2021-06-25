New Delhi, June 25: The Delhi Development Authority has planned to revive borewells lying dormant in 80 parks to use them for water harvesting under a 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan' campaign, the urban body said on Friday.

The DDA is making multiple efforts to rejuvenate the water table under the government's 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' campaign, officials said.

"As part of these efforts to boost water table level and improve environment, it has planned to revive borewells lying dormant in 80 parks to use them for water harvesting," a senior official said.

It has been targeted to complete such work by July-end, the DDA said.

Under this campaign, catchment areas have been identified and provision will be made to divert rainwater underground, it said. Similarly, water stagnated near parks will be diverted to 50 identified water bodies. The DDA horticultural department will hold a fortnight-long forest festival, the DDA said.