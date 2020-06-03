Delhi: Director General of Health Services Revises Strategy For COVID-19 Testing in National Capital, Check Details

Sample Testing (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 3: Director General of Health Services has released a revised strategy to be followed for coronavirus testing in the national capital on Tuesday. According to the new guidelines, all symptomatic individuals (with IILI symptoms) and a history of international travel in the last 14 days will be tested. All symptomatic (ILI symptoms) contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases are also added in the list.

All patients of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection to also be tested. In addition to this, all symptomatic (ILI) within hotspots and containment zones should also be tested. It is to be noted that ILI here refers to one with acute respiratory infection with fever more than 38-degree Celsius and cough. The guidelines further mention that no emergency procedures, including deliveries, should be delayed for lack of tests. COVID-19 Tally in India Crosses 2 Lakh Mark With 8,909 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps to 5,815

Here's the Revised strategy to be Followed in Delhi:

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a new app Delhi Corona App, which will give details about COVID-19 hospital beds, ventilators and other crucial details to coronavirus patients. Delhi Corona App Launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal, Will Give Information About COVID-19 Hospital Beds, Ventilators For Coronavirus Patients; Here's All About It.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 2 lakh mark on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 2,07,615 cases. The death toll of the country has now jumped to 5,815.