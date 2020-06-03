COVID-19 Tally in India Crosses 2 Lakh Mark With 8,909 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps to 5,815

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Mumbai, June 3: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 2 lakh mark. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers, India has reported 8,909 new COVID-19 cases and 217 deaths in the past 24 hours on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 2,07,615 cases. This includes 1,01,497 active cases, and 1,00,303 people have been cured, discharged or migrated. The death toll in the country has increased to 5,815 deaths.

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in India and Mumbai has the maximum number of COVID-19 infected patients. The state, on the other hand, is also bracing to face Cyclone Nisarga which is expected to make landfall near Alibaug area today. On Wednesday, ICMR mentioned that it has tested a total 41,03,233 samples so far of which 1,37,158 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. Coronavirus Recovery Rate in India Improves to 48.07%; COVID-19 Mortality Rate Reduces to 2.82%, One of The Lowest in World.

COVID-19 Tally in India Crosses 2 lakh Mark:

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that India’s coronavirus recovery improved to 48 percent. At a press conference, it was also mentioned that the COVID-19 mortality rate in India is 2.82 per cent, which is one of the lowest in the world.