Delhi Elections 2020: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP Candidate from Hari Nagar Constituency, Visits AAP Office To Seek Votes; Watch Video

Delhi, February 5: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi spokesperson and Hari Nagar candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday, February 5, reached Aam Aadmi Party's local office seeking votes for Assembly elections. A video of the same was also shared by the BJP leader on his official Twitter handle. Polling will take place on February 8 and results will be announced on February 11. Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga Shares Video of Tapan Bose's Shaheen Bagh Speech, BJP Leader Says 'Will Carry Out Surgical Strike' After Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020.

In a tweet with caption "Went to Hari Nagar AAP election office to seek support", the BJP candidate from Hari Nagar can be seen entering AAP election office and interacting with AAP workers. The AAP workers were surprised by political opponent's visit to the office. Bagga was also seen exchanging pleasantries and hugs with those present.

आम आदमी पार्टी के हरि नगर चुनाव कार्यालय जा के समर्थन मांगा pic.twitter.com/6XxX5DDihD — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) February 5, 2020

Hari Nagar assembly constituency, which consists of 40 percent Sikh population, will witness a fierce battle between BJP's Bagga and AAP candidate Rajkumari Dhillon. The Indian National Congress has given its ticket to Surender Sethi.

Polling in all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will take place on February 8, results will be declared three days later on February 11. While the ruling Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is seeking reelection, the BJP is giving them tough competition in the national capital.