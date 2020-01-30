Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga Shares Video of Tapan Bose's Shaheen Bagh Speech, BJP Leader Says 'Will Carry Out Surgical Strike' After Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's tweet on Shaheen Bagh has drawn reactions. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 30: Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tweeted a video clip of filmmaker, activist Tapan Bose's speech at Shaheen Bagh and said that "surgical strikes would be carried out after February 11 results" on Shaheen Bagh and similar junctions. Anti-CAA protests are underway since December 14, 2019, at Shaheen Bagh. 'Indian Army Is Like Pakistani Forces' Remark: Army Officials Condemn Tapan Bose's Statement, Say 'We Don't Discriminate on Caste or Religious Grounds'.

Filmmaker and activist Tapan Bose's speech at Shaheen Bagh ran into a controversy after Bose said at the protest site that "there is no difference between Indian Army and Pakistani Army as both the armies kill their own people" and had advocated for peace with Pakistan. Tajinder Bagga Tweets Video With Fake Claim Of Umar Khalid Raising 'Hinduo Se Azadi' Slogan at Mumbai's Gateway of India After JNU Violence; Here's a Fact Check and The Original Video.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga objected to the filmmakers' comments and tweeted the video of Bose's speech. Bagga said that Shaheen Bagh and other protest places had become "centers of traitors" and warned of "surgical strikes" on "similar" centers after Delhi Assembly Elections, results on February 11.

Read Bagga's Tweet Below

शाहीन बाग़ समर्थको द्वारा कल जंतर मंतर से कहा गया कि भारतीय सेना अपने लोगो को मारती है, भारतीय सेना की तुलना पाकिस्तानी सेना से की जा रही है। शाहीन बाग़ देशद्रोह का अड्डा बन चुका है , 11 तारीख को नतीजे आते सबसे पहले इन अड्डो पर सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की जाएगी । pic.twitter.com/Or9d0k9E45 — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 30, 2020

The BJP has made Shaheen Bagh protests a poll issue and various BJP leaders while campaigning for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 have mentioned the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests in their speeches. From Home Minister Amit Shah to BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari, leaders of BJP called the Shaheen Bagh protests "dangerous" and have leveled various allegations.

In similar news, the "provocative" remarks issued by West Delhi BJP lawmaker Parvesh Verma and Union Minister Anurag Thakur drew a stern action from the Election Commission. The polling body on Thursday announced a 72-hour campaigning ban on Verma, whereas, Thakur was ordered to abstain from the campaign trail for 48 hours.