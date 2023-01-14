New Delhi, January 14: In a latest development in the Delhi excise policy case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday seized a computer from the office of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, sources said.

The CBI had served a notice under Section 91 of the CrPC before visiting Sisodia's office. According to sources, the CBI needed the computer as it wants to access a few information from it. Delhi Excise Policy Case: CBI Conducts Raids at Office of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

"We have seized the computer after following the due process of law. There are possibilities of tampering with evidence and hence we have seized it," a source in the CBI said. The CBI might send the seized computer to the forensic science laboratory (FSL), the source said. The source also claimed that the CBI wants to access some 'deleted' data for which it might seek FSL's assistance.

The CBI team had gone to Sisodia's office on Saturday afternoon. While Sisodia claimed that the CBI raided his office, the central probe agency denied the claim. A CBI official said on condition of anonymity that it was only a visit to verify few facts.

"Today again the CBI has reached my office. They are welcome. They raided my house, my office, searched my locker, even conducted an investigation in my village. Nothing has been found against me and nothing will be found, because I have not done anything wrong. I've sincerely worked for the education of the children in Delhi," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi. CBI Raids Underway At Office of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

In November last year, the CBI had filed a charge-sheet in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam, but it did not name Sisodia in it, though he was named in the FIR filed earlier in the matter.

The source said that the probe agency is in the process of filing a supplementary charge-sheet in the matter for which it wants to collect more evidence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2023 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).