The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out raids at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's office, the AAP leader claimed. Sisodia said that CBI has raided his house, office, searched his locker, even conducted an investigation in his village but nothing has been found against him and nothing will be found because he has not done anything wrong. Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia’s Aide Dinesh Arora Set To Turn Approver.

Check Tweet:

आज फिर CBI मेरे दफ़्तर पहुँची है. उनका स्वागत है. इन्होंने मेरे घर पर रेड कराई, दफ़्तर में छापा मारा, लॉकर तलशे, मेरे गाँव तक में छानबीन करा ली.मेरे ख़िलाफ़ न कुछ मिला हैं न मिलेगा क्योंकि मैंने कुछ ग़लत किया ही नहीं है. ईमानदारी से दिल्ली के बच्चों की शिक्षा के लिए काम किया है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 14, 2023

