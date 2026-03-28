Mumbai, March 28: The Delhi High Court has sentenced a woman to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for her role in facilitating a rape, overturning a previous acquittal. Justice Chandrasekharan Sudha, presiding over the case, emphasized that the convict’s continued involvement in grave criminal activities following the initial offense was a decisive factor in denying her a lenient sentence.

The court ruled that the woman played an "active and deliberate role" in the crime by luring the victim, remaining present during the assault, and subsequently threatening the survivor. Delhi High Court Grants Injunction to Protect Gautam Gambhir’s Personality Rights.

Rejection of Leniency and Criminal Patterns

During the sentencing hearing, the convict sought a reduced sentence, citing her nine-month period in custody, the prolonged trial, and the needs of her five-year-old child. However, the High Court rejected these mitigating factors, pointing to evidence of a "continuing pattern of criminal behavior". The court noted that the convict has been involved in multiple criminal cases since the original offense, including a charge under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder. "The subsequent involvement of the convict in grave offenses demonstrates that the respondent has not stopped engaging in criminal activities," Justice Sudha observed, stating that her conduct showed no signs of reformation.

Statutory Minimums and Judicial Discretion

The judgment reiterated a significant legal principle regarding sentencing: where a statute mandates a specific minimum punishment, the courts lack the authority to impose a lesser term, regardless of personal circumstances or trial delays. Accordingly, the court imposed the statutory 10-year term of rigorous imprisonment under Section 109 (Abetment) read with Section 376 (Rape) of the IPC. The convict was also ordered to pay a fine of INR 70,000. Friendship on Valentine’s Day Is No License for Forced S*x, Says Delhi High Court; Denies Bail to Man in POCSO Case.

Compensation for the Survivor

The High Court also addressed the significant emotional and psychological toll on the survivor, who has sought justice for over a decade. Recognising the "trauma" endured during the ten-year legal battle, the court directed that INR 50,000 from the imposed fine be paid directly to the survivor as compensation. This ruling follows an appeal filed by the State challenging the woman's earlier acquittal, marking a definitive conclusion to a case that has spanned more than ten years in the Indian judicial system.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).