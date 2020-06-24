Delhi, June 24: Monsoon is likely to reach the city by Thursday and bring respite to people from the sweltering heat which has troubled citizen. Anand Sharma, Deputy Director, IMD, Delhi said, "Monsoon is expected to arrive in Delhi-NCR region on June 25 so tomorrow we are naturally going to get rain and monsoon will be declared over this region."

Moderate to heavy rains lashed the national capital on Tuesday. Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and other areas are likely to receive more rainfall in the next few hours. IMD had further predicted rainfall in few areas of Uttar Pradesh, including Aligarh, Amroha, Bijnor and other places. Delhi Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 3,947 Coronavirus Cases; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 66,602, Death Toll Mounts to 2,301.

Monsoon Expected to Arrive Tomorrow in Delhi-NCR Region:

As we had said earlier, monsoon will arrive in Delhi-NCR region on June 25 so tomorrow we are naturally going to get rain and monsoon will be declared over this region: Anand Sharma, Deputy Director, IMD, Delhi pic.twitter.com/ksO9qlLRj2 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020

IMD on Tuesday had issued alerts for the advancing monsoon. In a tweet posted on Tuesday afternoon, the IMD said that conditions in the northern part of the country are becoming favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon.

Talking about the coronavirus situation in the national capital, Delhi has climbed to the second spot with a total of 66,602 cases. The total number of cases in the country crossed the 4.5 lakh mark on Tuesday and the death toll, on the other hand, jumped to 14,447 cases.

