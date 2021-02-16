New Delhi, February 16: Women front desk executives of the Delhi Police at its various offices will soon be seen donning khadi silk saris. The Delhi Police has purchased 850 exquisite khadi silk sarees at a cost of Rs 25 lakh for its women officers at the front desk.

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has supplied 850 exquisite dual-tone sarees made of high quality "Tasar-Katia Silk" to Delhi Police. The KVIC said that the consignment worth over Rs 25 lakh has been delivered to Delhi Police in less than two months after the purchase order.

"The sarees have been woven by traditional artisans in West Bengal who specialise in making Tasar - Katia Silk. The sample of the saree was provided by Delhi Police which was accordingly developed by KVIC and approved by the Delhi Police. The sarees have a mix of natural color Tasar Silk and Katia Silk in pink color," the KVIC said. KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the purchase order by Delhi Police manifests Khadi's growing acceptance in various government agencies. Greta Thunberg 'Toolkit' Case: DCW Issues Notice to Delhi Police Over Arrest of Climate Activist Disha Ravi.

"Khadi is a trendsetter. Use of Khadi in our forces will significantly add to its popularity among masses. At the same time, such prestigious orders are a big boost for Khadi artisans," Saxena said, adding the supply of sarees was accorded high priority and the consignment was delivered within time.

"These Sarees will be worn by women front desk executives of Delhi Police who deal with the general public on a daily basis. This will further enhance Khadi's visibility," he said.

Earlier, KVIC had entered into agreements with the Indian Railways, the ministry of health, Indian Postal department, Air India and other government agencies for supplying Khadi products including bedsheets and uniforms.

KVIC has been preparing uniforms for crew members and staff of Air India. Khadi India has also designed and prepared uniforms for more than 90,000 postman/postwoman in the country.

