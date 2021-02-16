New Delhi, February 16: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday sent a notice to the deputy police commissioner of the cybercrime cell of Delhi police over the arrest of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi. The DCW also asked the police to submit the FIR copy. It also asked for reasons for allegedly not producing Disha Ravi before a local court. Nikita Jacob Accepts Attending Zoom Meeting with PJF; Denies Role in Religious, Political Campaigns.

The commission in the notice said that according to media reports, Disha was arrested for supporting the farmers' agitation going on for the last three months on the borders of Delhi. The NCW said, "Was procedure followed during Disha's arrest? Also, according to media reports, she was not provided the lawyer of choice before being presented in court." Toolkit Document Case: Questioning Disha Ravi Necessary for Information on Pro-Khalistani Group, Says Delhi Police.

The climate activist was arrested on Saturday from Bengaluru in connection with allegedly editing and sharing a 'toolkit' on social media related to the farmers' protest. She was produced before the court the next day and was remanded to five days of police custody.

Delhi Police on Monday said that climate activist Disha Ravi had shared the 'toolkit' document related to the farmers' protest to Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg on the Telegram app and also coaxed her to act on it. The police also issued non-bailable warrant against Mumbai-based lawyer Nikita Jacob and activist Shantanu in connection with the case.

