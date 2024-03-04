A big chunk of the concrete roof collapsed at southwest Delhi's Ambience Mall in the early hours of Monday, March 4. There were no casualties as the incident took place past midnight. Incidentally, the portion of the roof partially collapsed at around 12:45 pm. The report said no one was injured in the incident. Gokulpuri Metro Station Wall Collapse: One Killed, Four Injured After Boundary Wall Collapses in Delhi.

Ambience Mall Roof Collapse

