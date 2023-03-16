Jalore, March 16: In a shocking incident reported from Jalore district in Rajasthan, a 26-year-old man from Sanchore area swallowed around 56 razor blades one by one. The incident came to light after the man vomited blood and felt stomach pain. The man has been identified as Yashpal singh who was rushed to Mediplus hospital by his roommates.

According to a report in NDTV, the doctors at the hospital first did the x-ray which showed presence of some metal objects inside the body. After which he was sent for sonography, which showed blades in his stomach. Karnataka: Man Suffering From Psychiatric Disorder Swallows 187 Coins, Saved.

The doctors also conducted an endoscopy for further confirmation, and based on that, an emergency surgery was conducted. After three hours of long surgery, the team of 7 doctors extracted about 56 blades from the stomach. Viral Video: Caught Taking Bribe, Cop Swallows Currency Notes in Haryana’s Faridabad (Watch Video).

Dr Narsi Ram Devasi, who led the team of doctors who performed the surgery, said it was not clear why the man, an accountant from the district’s Sanchore area, swallowed the blades.

According to the doctor, it appeared that the man had split the blades and allegedly swallowed three packets. In due course, the packaging around the blades got dissolved in his abdomen leading to cuts and internal bleeding.

Dr Devasi said that the patient’s condition is stable. However, he hasn’t yet told his family or doctors why he swallowed the blades.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2023 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).