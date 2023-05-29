New Delhi, May 29: A 42-year-old man died after his car fell from an under-constructed flyover in Delhi's Barapulla Extension area, a police official said on Monday. The incident took place May 26 and the deceased was identified as Jagandeep, a resident of Krishna Nagar area.

According to the police, information was received that a car had fallen from the flyover. "On the spot, one WagonR car was found in an accidental condition and a man was lying unconscious on the driver's seat. The man was taken out from the car and then rushed to the LBS Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival," said the senior police official. Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Woman Killed, Man Injured After Being Hit by Unidentified Speeding Car On RTR Flyover, Case Registered.

"The family members of Jagandeep disclosed that he was an employee at a private company in Noida for the last 15 years. On Friday May 26, he went to his office at 10 a.m." Bengaluru: Man Throws Wads of Currency Notes From KR Market Flyover, People Rush To Gather Money, Video Goes Viral.

A case under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mayur Vihar-1 police station, the official added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2023 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).