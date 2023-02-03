New Delhi, February 3: Commuters had a harrowing time on Friday as heavy traffic congestion was witnessed on several roads in and around central Delhi due to a fair at the Pragati Maidan here, police said.

Traffic snarls were reported from central Delhi on Thursday as well because of the International plastics exhibition, conference and convention -- PlastIndia 2023. The five-day fair will conclude on February 5. Delhi: Car Owner Hits Parking Attendant With Bat for Demanding Parking Fees at PVR Priya Complex, Arrested.

According to a senior police officer, two traffic police inspectors and 40 traffic personnel have been deployed in different parts of central Delhi to regulate vehicular movement. Meanwhile, several commuters took to social media to share their woes and alert others to avoid certain stretches. Odd-Even May Come Back in Delhi Amid Worsening Air Quality: Know Rules, Expected Date, Previous Exemptions of Traffic Rationing Measure Being Considered by Arvind Kejriwal-Led AAP Government.

"The Pragati Maidan tunnel was completely choked due to traffic and some people had parked their vehicles on the roadside near the tunnel compounding the problem. I reached my destination more than half hour late," said Viansh Tripathi.

Another commuter, Amit Kumar, said he got stuck in a jam in central Delhi on Thursday too and rebuked the authorities for not making any efforts to prevent the snarls.

"There are massive jams on Outer Ring Road, Bhairon Road and near Pragati Maidan tunnel. These stretched had witnessed heavy traffic on Thursday also," Kumar said.