Delhi, January 1: Cold wave conditions continue to persist in the national capital. The minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Safdarjung observatory in Delhi today, as per India Meteorological Department.

Very dense fog, zero visibility recorded at 6 am. After 7 am, visibility improved to around 150 metres. Visibility currently below 200 meters at Palam and Safdarjung, said Kuldeep Srivastava, Regional Head IMD

Over the last couple of days, several areas in Northwestern plain have recorded sub-zero or near 0-degree celsius minimum temperatures. Delhi Winters: Cold Wave Conditions, Fog Persist, Minimum Temperature Expected to Remain at 3 Degrees Celsius Today.

Minimum Temperature of 1.6 Degrees Celsius Recorded in National Capital

Minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius recorded at Safdarjung observatory in #Delhi today, as per India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/XiOJHLDJLD — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

On Thursday, Hisar and Narnaul in Haryana recorded -1.2°C and 0.5°C respectively. Churu in west Rajasthan recorded -1.3°C. Pantnagar in Uttarakhand, Una in Himachal Pradesh recorded 0.1°C and 0.5°C, respectively.

Air quality in most towns and cities in northwest India was in the “poor” category. But, it has significantly improved since Sunday because of strong winds.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2021 09:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).