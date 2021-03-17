New Delhi, March 17: Dilip Gandhi, Former Union Minister and BJP leader died at a private hospital in Delhi on Wednesday. The 69-year-old senior leader had tested positive for COVID-19 and was under treatment for the same at the hospital in the national capital. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter. Reports inform that Gandhi's body will be cremated in Delhi.

Gandhi began his political career by holding key positions in the district organisation of BJP such as General Secretary, Joint Secretary and President. He was elected to the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation as a Councilor and later he became the Leader of the BJP in the Municipal Council. Pradeep Maharathy Dies at 65, BJD MLA Had Tested Positive for COVID-19.

In 1985, he became the Vice-President of the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation. In 2014, he was re-elected with a margin of more than 200,000 votes in 2014 Indian general elections in which BJP had a huge victory across India under leadership of Narendra Modi as PM Candidate.

