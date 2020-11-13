New Delhi, November 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the nation on the joyous occasion of Dhanteras 2020. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister hoped that the festive occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali bring happiness, prosperity and good health in everyone's life. "Best wishes to all of you on Dhanteras. May Lord Dhanvantari bring happiness, prosperity, good luck and good health in everyone's life", the Prime Minister said in a tweet in Hindi which roughly translates into this in English.

Dhanteras is considered the most auspicious day in Hindu calendar. On this day, people consider buying items, ranging from gold and silver to utensils. In 2020, the festival is being celebrated for two days on Thursday and Friday, i.e. on November 12 and 13. This year, jewellers are expecting maximum footfalls on Friday as Dhanteras is being celebrated for two days. When is Diwali in 2020? Know The Exact Date of the Auspicious Hindu Festival Which Coincides With Amavasya.

Here's the tweet:

धनतेरस की आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। भगवान धन्वंतरि हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि, सौभाग्य और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2020

Dhanteras is the first day of five-day festival of Diwali which is celebrated with great enthusiasm and gaiety. The festival is marked on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik, Dhanteras 2020 is on November 13. On the joyous occasion, you can also share your Diwali greetings and wishes for the day online as the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

