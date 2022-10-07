Chennai, October 7: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday filed nomination papers for the president's post in the ruling DMK intra-party elections. The party general council meeting is scheduled to be held on October 9 at St. George School, Aminjikarai, Chennai.

Before filing his papers, Stalin paid floral tributes at the memorials of former Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi. After filing his nomination papers at Anna Aruvalayam, the DMK headquarters, Stalin paid floral tributes before the photograph of his late father and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M. Karunanidhi at his Gopalapuram residence. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Urges PM Narendra Modi to Place Key Bills Before Inter-State Council Ahead of Introduction in Parliament.

Senior DMK leader and state waterworks minister S. Duraimurugan, who is also the organising secretary of the party, DMK treasurer and Member of Parliament T.R. Baalu, former Union Minister and Member of Parliament from The Nilgiris A. Raaja, Stalin's sister and Member of Parliament Kanimozhi, and other senior ministers and parliamentarians were present. Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin Government Proposes Pen Monument in Chennai To Honour Muthuvel Karunanidhi’s Contribution to Tamil Literature.

Stalin's son and party youth wing leader and Member of Legislative Assembly from Chepauk constituency,Udayanidhi Stalin was also present during the filing of the nomination.

