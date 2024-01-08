Chennai, January 8: DMK leader and Member of Parliament from Nilgiris, A Raja has arranged flight tickets to transport the body of three-year-old Nancy who was killed in an attack by a leopard on January 6 at Pandalur. In a press statement on Monday, the Nilgiris district administration said the former Union Minister, A Raja, had also made arrangements for flight tickets for the deceased girl’s parents to Jharkhand. Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin Announces Compensation of Rs 10 Lakh to Leopard Attack Victims

The MP acted after he understood that the body takes more than three days to reach Jharkhand by road. The child’s body was embalmed at Udhagamandalam Medical College and Hospital and will be taken to Coimbatore and from there by air to Chennai and then to Ranchi. Leopard Attack in Tamil Nadu: Two People Killed, Four Injured in Past 15 Days in Bandalur

The leopard that killed the girl had earlier killed another person besides injuring three persons. The leopard was tranquilized and captured on January 7. It may be recalled that the people of Pandalur had conducted a series of protests and had blocked the road leading to a war of words with the forest officials.

