Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 7 (ANI): Expressing deep sorrow and condolences over the deaths of two individuals in a leopard attack at Yellammana village in Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the family of the victims.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Prashant and Nancy (36), both residents of Mango Range Postal Area, according to an official statement on Sunday.

CM Stalin expressed condolences to the families and relatives affected by the devastating loss, the statement said.

In the past 15 days, the area has witnessed a string of leopard attacks.

Earlier on Saturday, a leopard attacked and killed the three-year-old baby daughter of a migrant worker from Jharkhand state who was working in a tea garden in Bandalur Nilgiri district.

Similarly, on December 21, a tribal woman named Saritha also lost her life in a leopard attack. She was a resident of Pandalur in the Nilgiris district.

Meanwhile, the leopard who allegedly killed two people and injured four in the past 15 days in Nilgiri district's Pandalur area has been captured, forest officials said.

According to the officials of the forest department, the leopard that was tranquillized and captured at the Pandalur is being transported to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve Forest. (ANI)

