Domestic Flights in India Resume Operations Today, Passengers Complain of Last Minute Flight Cancellations on Several Routes; Check Tweets and Videos
Delhi Airport (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 25: As domestic flights across India resumed services on Monday, passengers across the country witnessed a spike in last minute flight ticket cancellations. Flight operations in India began after two months of shutdown since March 25. Passengers started to queue up outside airports to catch flights back home. However, several passengers faced inconvenience as their flight were cancelled at the last minute. Anguished passengers were stranded at the airport and complained that their airlines did not intimate them about the cancellation of their flight. According to a latest update by ANI, around 80 arrival/departure flights from Delhi's IGI airport have been cancelled.  Domestic Flights in India Resume Today After Two-Months Hiatus Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Long Queues Seen at Airports, View Pics.

Earlier in the day, a passengers at the Air India Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight was quoted by ANI saying that heir flight has been cancelled, without prior notice from the airline. "Only when our boarding passes were scanned at the airport entry we were told that boarding has been cancelled. We don't know what to do now", the passenger said. Similar incidents were reported from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport.

Take a look at the tweets:

Flight Cancelled from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport

Another passengers stranded at the airport with her daughter

Flight cancelled from Kerala

Cancellation of Ticket on Bangalore-Vizag route

Overnight cancellation of ticket:

On Sunday, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri had said that states across the country will resume domestic flight services on Monday except Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Airports in Andhra Pradesh will resume services on Tuesday, May 26, and West Bengal will restart on Thursday, May 28.