Domestic Flights in India Resume Operations Today, Passengers Complain of Last Minute Flight Cancellations on Several Routes; Check Tweets and Videos

Delhi Airport (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 25: As domestic flights across India resumed services on Monday, passengers across the country witnessed a spike in last minute flight ticket cancellations. Flight operations in India began after two months of shutdown since March 25. Passengers started to queue up outside airports to catch flights back home. However, several passengers faced inconvenience as their flight were cancelled at the last minute. Anguished passengers were stranded at the airport and complained that their airlines did not intimate them about the cancellation of their flight. According to a latest update by ANI, around 80 arrival/departure flights from Delhi's IGI airport have been cancelled. Domestic Flights in India Resume Today After Two-Months Hiatus Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Long Queues Seen at Airports, View Pics.

Earlier in the day, a passengers at the Air India Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight was quoted by ANI saying that heir flight has been cancelled, without prior notice from the airline. "Only when our boarding passes were scanned at the airport entry we were told that boarding has been cancelled. We don't know what to do now", the passenger said. Similar incidents were reported from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport.

Take a look at the tweets:

Flight Cancelled from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport

Maharashtra government has allowed 25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport. A passenger at the airport says that her Air India flight to Delhi today has been cancelled without prior notice. pic.twitter.com/A5KOLtjUs6 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Another passengers stranded at the airport with her daughter

One more passenger now stranded at the airport with her daughter because her flight got cancelled. #Flythenewnormal pic.twitter.com/QqK4VqsTnz — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) May 25, 2020

Flight cancelled from Kerala

Few flights are cancelled on day-1 of take offs from Trivandrum airport, passengers arrive at airport, trying to figure out options of alternatives, fare refund, among them, labourers , newly weds. #Kerala @ndtv pic.twitter.com/MnfIHYDfDr — Sneha Koshy (@SnehaMKoshy) May 25, 2020

Cancellation of Ticket on Bangalore-Vizag route

@HardeepSPuri @AAI_Official Sir pls help.. We had booked flight for 25th may from blore to vizag for medical reasons and 4 hrs before departure flights were cancelled.. now with difficulty rebooked tickets for 27th, Now AP govt has issued guidelines as attached.. what can we do? pic.twitter.com/7x78WvUHky — Deepthi (@SakaDeepthi) May 25, 2020

Overnight cancellation of ticket:

After the resumption of flight services from May 25th. All of a sudden @IndiGo6E cancelled the tickets overnight and now when the customers are seeking for help none of the customer care are answering the calls. And even the policy to reuse the Credit Shell is not working. — Adyasha Sahoo (@AdyashaSahoo11) May 25, 2020

On Sunday, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri had said that states across the country will resume domestic flight services on Monday except Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Airports in Andhra Pradesh will resume services on Tuesday, May 26, and West Bengal will restart on Thursday, May 28.