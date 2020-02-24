Donald Trump Announces $3 Billion Defence Deal, Says ‘India, US Will Sign 2 Deals for 24 Sikorsky MH-60R Helicopters, 6 Boeing AH-64E Apache'

US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ahmedabad, February 24: Amid uncertainty over signing a trade deal, US President Donald Trump on Monday announced to settle a three billion dollar defence deal with India. The President announced they will sign two defence deals on Tuesday, February 25, for 24 Sikorsky MH-60 Romeo Seahawk Helicopters and six Boeing AH-64 Apache. He said that relations between the two countries were improved when the Indian and US military had a joint exercise- Tiger Triumph. US President Donald Trump Praises India For 'Unity in Diversity', Says 'People of All Faiths Will Come Together And Celebrate Holi in a Few Days'.

"I'm pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over US$ 3 Billion, in the absolute finest state of the art military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces," Trump said. Namaste Trump: Donald Trump Heaps Praises on PM Narendra Modi at Motera Stadium Event, Says 'He Worked as a Tea Seller, Now He's a Champion of India'.

"As we continue to build our defence cooperation, the US looks forward to providing India with some of the best & most feared military equipment on the planet. We make the greatest weapons ever made. We make the best and we are dealing now with India," he said.

According to reports, the $2.6 billion deal for 24 MH 60 Romeo Seahawk Helicopters for Navy has been finalised. The $795 million-worth deal for the sale of 6 AH64E Apache attack helicopters is also cleared.