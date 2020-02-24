Namaste Trump: US President Donald Trump Praises India For 'Unity in Diversity', Says 'People of All Faiths Will Come Together And Celebrate Holi in a Few Days'

Donald Trump at Motera Stadium (Photo credits: ANI)

Ahmedabad, February 24: Donald Trump started the Namaste Trump event by thanking people in India and Narendra Modi for giving him such a grand welcome. Quoting Swami Vivekananda, US President spoke about Bollywood, cricketing heroes, festivals like Diwali, Holi and the unity that binds the nation. He said, "People of all faiths in India will come together and celebrate in a few days from now. Your nation has been admired because Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Jains, Christians worship side by side. India's unity is an inspiration to the world."

During his address, Trump said America will always be loyal to India. "I want to thank a great champion of India and my friend PM Modi. Melania and my family will remember this forever", said US President Donald Trump Namaste Trump: Donald Trump Heaps Praises on PM Narendra Modi at Motera Stadium Event, Says 'He Worked as a Tea Seller, Now He's a Champion of India'.

Praising Narendra Modi for his hard work and dedication, he said, "PM Modi you are not just the pride of Gujarat, you are living proof that with hard work and devotion, Indians can accomplish anything at all, anything they want. The Prime Minister is a moving story of an incredible rise."

Trump, who spoke after Modi, described the Prime Minister as a "true friend" and a man "who works day and night" for the development of India. "First Lady and I travelled 8,000 miles round the globe to reach India. We love this nation. We respect this nation and hope our friendship remains consolidated," the US President said.