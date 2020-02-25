Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Pay Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Donald Trump pays Tribute to Gandhi at Rajghat (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 25: After being accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. They laid the wreath at Rajghat and observed one-minute of silence. Before leaving, they signed in the visitor's book at Rajghat and together planted a tree.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind and PM Narendra Modi received Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan. They were accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan Donald Trump, US President, Accorded Ceremonial Welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Day 2 of His India Visit, Watch Video.



Delhi: US President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump write in the visitor's book at Raj Ghat. pic.twitter.com/p43IMmCIg7 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Trump left from Rajghat to hold restricted and then delegation-level bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House. It will be followed by the signing of agreements between the two sides and the press statement by both the leaders. Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Monday on the roads where to expect traffic and therefore to avoid on account of US President's second day in India.