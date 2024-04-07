Mumbai, April 7: The Mumbai police recently arrested a man and his mother on charges of abetment to suicide and dowry harassment. The mother-son duo have been accused of the dowry death of an 18-year-old woman from Dahisar East, who allegedly died by suicide last week. The deceased has been identified as Sneha Reddy. She was also known as Jyoti Wadari.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Sneha Reddy married Kailash Wadari, a Malad-based graphic designer, in January of this year. The alleged incident came to light on Thursday, April 4, when Sneha Reddy was reportedly found hanging in their house in a chawl in Ketkipada. Mumbai Shocker: Man Attacks Woman With Iron Rod After She Turns Down His Marriage Proposal, Arrested.

After her last rites, Reddy's father, Manoj Kumar Reddy, approached the police and filed a complaint against his daughter's husband and mother-in-law. In his complaint, Manoj Kumar Reddy claimed that his daughter was mentally and physically harassed at her husband's residence as she failed to bring sufficient dowry.

Acting on Reddy's complaint, the Malad police booked Sneha Reddy's husband and mother-in-law under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 304 B (causing dowry death) and 498 A (domestic violence). Mumbai Shocker: Man Allegedly Stabs Son to Death With Kitchen Knife After Argument Over Him Coming Home Drunk, Arrested.

In a separate incident, a couple was booked for allegedly cheating a Navi Mumbai resident of Rs 23.38 lakh by luring him to invest in a business venture. The couple, identified as Pravin Bajirao Kamble and his wife, Sheetal Surendra Sontakke, are absconding.

