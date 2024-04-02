In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a man allegedly attacked a 30-year-old woman with an iron rod after she turned down his marriage proposal. The woman is said to be admitted to the ICU of a hospital. After the incident came to light, the accused identified as Mohd Harun Idris (25) was arrested. Officials of Kurar police said that a case has been registered under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "The accused has been sent to Police custody till April 4," they said. Mumbai Shocker: Two Contractors, Managing Director and Manager of Punjabi Ghasitaram Halwai Booked for Covering Teenager’s Death As Lift Accident.

Man Attacks Woman in Mumbai

Mumbai | A man attacked a 30-year-old woman with an iron rod after she allegedly turned down his marriage proposal. The girl is admitted to the ICU of a hospital and the accused - Mohd Harun Idris (25) - has been arrested. Case registered u/s 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder).… — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)