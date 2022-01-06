New Delhi, January 6: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. "Today my Covid-19 test report has come positive and I have quarantined myself at home. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get their Covid tests done and follow the Covid prevention guidelines", she wrote on her official Twitter handle.

Dr Pawar was in Nashik on Monday where she inaugurated a wellness centre under the Central Government Health Scheme. Meanwhile, India registered a single-day rise of 90,928 cases, a significant rise from the previous day's 58,097 Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

A total of 325 deaths have also been reported in the same time pushing the death toll to 4,82,876. The active caseload has jumped at 2,85,401 which constitute 0.81 per cent of the country's total Positive Cases. India Records 90,928 New COVID-19 Infections, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Daily Positivity Rate at 6.43%.

The Omicron infection tally has climbed at 2,630 across the nation. However, of total cases, 995 have been discharged from hospitals. So far, 26 states have reported Omicron infection, the ministry said.

