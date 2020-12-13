Lucknow, December 13: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday moved the Supreme Court against Allahabad High Court order releasing Dr Kafeel Khan from NSA detention. The UP government challenged the September 1 order quashing Khan’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA). According to details by Bar and Bench, the appeal is likely to come up for hearing on December 17.

Reports inform that a Bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh of the Allahabad High court had allowed the writ petition filed on behalf of Khan by his mother Nuzhat Perween and quashed his detention. Dr Kafeel Khan to be Released; Allahabad HC Orders Release of UP Doctor Arrested Under NSA for Anti-CAA Speech at Aligarh University.

Khan was arrested on January 29, 2020 after being arrested for a speech he delivered at the Aligarh Muslim University on December 12, 2019. The FIR blamed his speech for trying to “disrupt the harmony between communities”, and said it was “also likely to create a law and order situation”. After the Allahabad High Court ordered his release on September 1, he walked out of Mathura jail.

Kafeel Khan was in Mathura jail for an allegedly using provocative speech at the Aligarh Muslim University amid the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). However, the High Court had noted in its judgment that contrary to claims by the State that Khan's speech were provocative and spread violence and hatred, it actually called for national integrity and unity.

