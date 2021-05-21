Lucknow, May 21: Dr KN Singh, the owner and chairperson of Mayo Group of Institutions and Hospitals died after losing battle with COVID-19 on May 20. Dr KN Singh had been admitted to his own hospital in Gomti Nagar locality in Lucknow 15 days ago when he tested positive for coronavirus or COVID-19. A patient of kidney ailment, Dr Singh was suffering from severe COVID-19 pneumonia. 329 Doctors Succumbed to Covid-19 During 2nd Wave, Maximum 80 from Bihar: IMA.

According to a report, the condition of Dr Singh deteriorated on May 19 and he was put on ventilator. A senior officer told TOI that Dr Singh died of multiple organ failure in the afternoon of May 20. He is survived by his wife Madhulika Singh and three children. Madhilika is the vice-chairperson of Mayo Group of Institutions and Hospitals.

According to Raj Singh, a hospital staff, Dr Singh was actively taking rounds in the ward and managing hospital facilities befeore contracting the virus. After the news of Dr Singh'a demise spread, condolences poured in from the medical fraternity. Dr KK Aggarwal Dies After a Long Battle With COVID-19; Here’s a Look at The Life of the Padma Shri Doctor.

"He lost his life serving patients and his demise is a huge loss for our fraternity," Dr Rama Srivastava, president of Indian Medical Association, Lucknow, was quoted as saying. Recently, renowned cardiologist KK Agarwal died after a long battle with COVID-19. According to the IMA, more than 1000 doctors have died of COVID-19 so far in the country.

