On important days, the sale of alcohol is prohibited in India. The dry days are observed on specific national holidays, including religious festivals and culturally significant occasions and extend to election days. As you begin curating August 2025 social calendar, a list of dry days in India comes in handy to help you avoid any last-minute hassle and ensure a smooth planning process. While most dry days are observed nationwide, some are specific to states. Rules and regulations may change, and different regions may follow different rules and regulations. Hence, it is best to check with your local liquor store for up-to-date information on your area. In this article below, check out the Dry Days 2025 list for August in India. From Independence Day to Krishna Janmashtami, check out the festival dates when alcohol will not be available for sale in liquor shops, bars and restaurants.

What Is a Dry Day?

Dry Days are specific dates when the sale of alcohol is prohibited by the government, usually due to religious, national or cultural observances. These restrictions apply to liquor shops, bars, pubs, and sometimes restaurants. In India, dry days commonly occur on Republic Day, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, religious festivals and during elections. The aim is to maintain decorum, public order, and respect the sentiments associated with the occasion. Below, find out the Dry Days in August 2025 in India. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

Dry Days 2025 in August With Festival and Event Dates

Dates Days Festivals/ Events August 15 Friday Independence Day August 16 Saturday Krishna Janmashtami August 27 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi

Independence Day is marked to honour August 15, 1947 when India was declared independent from the British Raj. Krishna Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Meanwhile, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates Lord Ganesha as the God of new beginnings, the remover of obstacles and the God of wisdom and intelligence. These holidays are significant and citizens are urged to follow restrictions on liquor sales to keep up with the rules and religious sentiments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2025 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).