New Delhi, November 16: In a major boost to consumer rights, the e-Jagriti platform has emerged as a transformative digital grievance redressal system, registering more than two lakh users since its launch on January 1, 2025, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said on Sunday. The platform streamlines procedures for citizens by reducing paperwork, minimising travel, and cutting down physical documentation, thereby promoting environmental sustainability. It also strengthens access for non-resident Indians (NRIs) by removing geographical barriers and enabling them to assert their consumer rights from abroad.

As of November 13, the unified portal has facilitated 1,30,550 case filings and ensured the disposal of 1,27,058 cases, reflecting its efficiency in strengthening consumer protection across the country. With its simple OTP-based registration, e-Jagriti enables NRIs to file complaints, make digital or offline fee payments, participate in virtual hearings, exchange documents online, and track cases in real time, eliminating the need for physical presence in India. More than 2.75 lakh users, including 1,388 NRIs, are registered, enabling a Global Access and Seamless Consumer Grievance Redressal Platform, enabling the filing of complaints from abroad, virtual hearings and real-time tracking, ensuring accessible justice for all.

E-Jagriti reflects government’s commitment to citizen-centric, technology-driven governance and empowers consumers with paperless, contactless and efficient grievance redressal. This year, 466 NRI complaints have been filed through the platform, with major participation from countries such as the US (146), the UK (52), the UAE (47), Canada (39), Australia (26) and Germany (18). The platform's inclusive features include a multilingual interface, chatbot assistance, voice-to-text support for visually impaired and elderly users, and end-to-end encryption, which enhance accessibility, transparency, and user security, the Ministry said.

For citizens within India, e-Jagriti integrates legacy systems like OCMS, e-Daakhil, NCDRC CMS and CONFONET into a single, seamless interface. As of November 13, 2025, a total of 1,30,550 complaints have been lodged nationwide, with high adoption in states like Gujarat (14,758 cases), Uttar Pradesh (14,050 cases) and Maharashtra (12,484 cases). The platform's role-based dashboards provide advocates with tools to track cases, upload documents and receive alerts, while judges access digital files, analytics and virtual courtrooms for efficient hearings. The e-Jagriti platform is transforming consumer grievance redressal with faster disposals, improved accessibility and secure digital processes.

Offering global access with end-to-end encryption and role-based permissions, it enables citizens and NRIs to file and track cases from anywhere. Automated workflows, virtual hearings and real-time SMS/email alerts have enhanced efficiency, helping 10 states and the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) achieve disposal rates above 100 per cent. In 2025, e-Jagriti recorded a notable rise in disposal efficiency. Between July–August, 27,545 cases were disposed against 27,080 filed, and in September–October, 24,504 cases were cleared against 21,592 filed -- surpassing 2024 performance and accelerating backlog reduction.

More than 2 lakh SMS and 12 lakh email notifications have been dispatched, covering registrations, case approvals, document submissions and real-time updates, ensuring users never miss deadlines, especially those operating across time zones, the Ministry added. The platform has also enabled swift and impactful resolutions. In Assam, a parent secured a Rs 3.05 lakh award within 25 days after an online course provider wrongfully deducted fees. In Tripura, a consumer won more than Rs 1.67 lakh for an eight-year-old defective LG refrigerator, reinforcing that brands remain accountable long after purchase.

