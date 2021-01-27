New Delhi, January 27: Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted on Wednesday that now through e-RaktKosh available on UMANG App one can check the availability of blood from your nearest blood bank, various blood donation camps and also register for donation.

The app was launched to enable people to access “safe blood” easily, especially during the coronavirus pandemic last year. Are You Putting Yourself at A Risk of COVID-19 By Donating Blood in A Hospital-Setting? Here's How to Donate Blood Safely During the Pandemic!

E-RaktKosh App Launched:

Now through e-RaktKosh available on UMANG App check the availability of Blood from your nearest blood bank, various blood donation camps and also register for donation.

Here's How to Download the Umang App:

The Umang app is an all-in-one app for all the government-related services, including e-Rakt Kosh.

On the search button, type e-Rakt Kosh or Blood availability.

Select the e-Rakt Kosh option

You can select the 'Check Blood Availability option'

You can then select the availability dates, including hospital name, number of units available for every kind of blood group, location and contact details.

