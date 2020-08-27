Guwahati, August 27: A mild-to-low intensity earthquake was reported on Thursday night in India's northeastern state of Assam. According to reports, the tremors had erupted in Tezpur region. No loss of lives or damage to properties was recorded, by the time preliminary reports had emerged. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake erupted close to Tezpur town, which is located 175 km northeast of state capital Guwahati. The tremors were measured to be 3.4 magnitude on the richter scale, said the seismic body.

The timing of the jolt was reported as 10:13 pm in the night. "Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 2213 hours near Tezpur, Assam," the National Centre for Seismology said in its brief update.

The earthquake was reported a day after 4.1 magnitude tremors erupted in neighbouring West Bengal province. The quake was reported in wee hours of Wednesday in Durgapur locality, was reported to be of mild-to-low intensity. No casualties were reported.

