Earthquake in Delhi: Mild Quake of 2.2 Magnitude on Richter Scale Hits Pitampura Area in National Capital

New Delhi, May 15: An earthquake of magnitude 2.2 on Ricther scale hit Delhi on Friday. According to National Centre for Seismology, the low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 jolted the Pitampura in the national capital. According to a tweet by ANI, the quake hit 13km Northwest of New Delhi on Friday, May 15 at 11:28 am. No significant damage or loss of life was reported from the earthquake.

A few days back on May 10, an earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude struck Delhi and adjoining areas. Reports informed that after the mild quake, tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region or NCR. According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake was recorded of 3.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter Scale hit 13km NW of New Delhi today at 11:28 am: National Center for Seismology (NCS) — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

In April, earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital. As per the India Meteorological Department, the magnitude of the quake on richter scale was measured as 3.5. According to Skymet Weather, India is mainly divided into 4 seismic zones- Zone 2, Zone 3, Zone 4, and Zone 5 of which Delhi lies in the very sensitive Seismic Zone 4. The national capital is prone to quakes mainly because of its location. The region is is situated on top of few active seismic fault lines.