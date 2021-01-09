Kangra, January 9: A medium-intensity earthquake hit Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Saturday at 8:21 pm. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake of magnitude 4.2 magnitude hit Kareri area of the district. The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometres in northeast of Kangra's Kareri. Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 Hits 13km South-Southwest of Mandi.

Till now, there are no reports of any collateral damage of injuries due to the earthquake. After the tremors, panic gripped the area. People even rushed out of the area as a precaution. More details are still awaited. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.

Tweet by ANI:

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale, hit Kareri, Himachal Pradesh at 8:21 pm today: National Center for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/dt8K8nBFwz — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2021

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh fall in a high seismic zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region. It is the second earthquake in the state within a week. On Tuesday, a quake of 3.2-magnitude on Richter Scale hit Chamba district of the state at around 1:10 pm.

