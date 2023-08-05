Srinagar, August 5: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale with its epicentre in Pakistan, jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, although no report of any casualty or damage to property was received so far.

Data released by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the quake struck at 8.36 a.m. in the morning and its epicentre was recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Earthquake of Magnitude 5.2 Jolts Jammu-Kashmir.

Its depth was 129 kms inside the earth and its coordinates are latitude 35.46 degrees north and longitude 73.32 degrees east. Kashmir is situated on a highly earthquake prone zone and temblors have wrought havoc here in the past. Earthquake in Andaman Islands: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale Hits India’s Union Territory.

Over 80,000 people were killed by an earthquake that occurred on October 8, 2005 measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale. That earthquake caused colossal damage to life and property on both sides of the Line of Control.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2023 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).