Gulmarg, August 5: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake occured at around 8:36 am with its depth registered at 129 km. According to NCS, its epicentre was found at Latitude: 35.46 and Longitude: 73.32, respectively. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake Measuring 5.2 on Richter Scale With Epicentre in Pakistan Jolts Union Territory.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 08:36:01 IST, Lat: 35.46 & Long: 73.32, Depth: 129 Km, Location: 184 km NNW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir," the NCS tweeted.

No reports of casualties or material damage were reported. Further details are awaited. An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the early hours of Thursday. The quake hit the islands at 4:17 am. National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 61 km.

