According to National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck the Andaman Islands. The quake hit India’s Union Territory in the wee hours on Thursday. Previously, an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Wednesday. Earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 on Richter Scale Hits India’s Union Territory.

Earthquake in Andaman Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck the Andaman Islands at 0417 hours today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)