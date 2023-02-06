Delhi, February 6: In light of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s instructions to offer all possible assistance to cope with the earthquake in Türkiye today, Dr. P. K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister held a meeting in South Block to discuss immediate relief measures.

It was decided that Search & Rescue Teams of NDRF and Medical Teams along with relief material would be dispatched immediately in coordination with the Government of Republic of Türkiye. Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: 360 People Killed After Strong Quake Knocks Down Residential Buildings in Many Parts.

Two teams of NDRF comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment are ready to be flown to the earthquake hit area for search & rescue operations. Earthquake in Turkey: India Stands in Solidarity with Turkish People, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Medical Teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines. Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Government of Republic of Türkiye and Indian Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, representatives of Ministries of Home Affairs, NDMA, NDRF, Defence, MEA, Civil Aviation and Health & Family Welfare.

