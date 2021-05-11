Guwahati, May 11: Masjid committees in Assam have decided not to have mass prayers in their premises during the upcoming Eid ul-Fitr festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state government guidelines.

Clerics of the masjids have appealed to the faithful in their area to offer prayers at their respective home to celebrate the festival at the end of the month-long Ramadan fasting.

An office-bearer of the Burha Jame Masjid Committee in Guwahati said there will be no mass gathering of people as usual during Eid at the masjids or Eidgah fields for offering prayers, traditional shake of hands with one another or exchange of embraces due to the pandemic protocols of social distancing.

As per the government guidelines for all religious places, congregation of only five persons was allowed at either masjids or Eidgahs, the office-bearer said.

To avoid large congregations and for crowd management, most masjids have been kept locked by their committees since the pandemic last year, he informed.

Only five persons, including Maulana and the staff will offer prayers in Masjid premises this holy festival, he added. Meanwhile, the clerics have asked the believers to not crowd mosques and to follow the state government's recent guidelines allowing congregation of only five persons at a time at all religious places.

The Burha Jame Masjid Committee member further said that Eid celebrations will most likely be on Friday but it would depend on the sighting of the moon either on that day or earlier on Thursday.