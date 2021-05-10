Happy Eid Al-Fitr 2021! The time of celebration is here. After the end of the fasting holy month of Ramadan here's the feasting celebration, Eid. On this day, women also get ready in their traditional best like in a salwar kameez, and to apply mehendi on their palms and feet. Since Eid al-Fitr is approaching, women lookup for the latest henna designs, simple Mehandi patterns, Eid mehndi designs, easy Arabic Mehandi design images, and photos to try out on their own hands. If you too are looking for the latest Arabic designs and tricks to apply mehndi quickly, you have come to the right place. On this day women get ready in their traditional best and apply mehndi on their palms and feet. Since the celebration of Eid depends on when the moon appears, this year it may be celebrated tentatively on the 13th and 14th of May. This Eid is also known as Mithi Eid. However, if you want your hands and feet looking amazing on this day here are some options from the "bel(trail pattern)", light mehndi, heavy full hand mehndi, Arabic, and Indian style mehndi.

there are several types of mehndi designs like the Arabic mehndi designs, Indian mehndi designs, Pakistani mehndi patterns, Indo-Arabic henna designs, Moroccan mehndi designs, Rajasthani floral Mayur mehndi designs to easy backhand mehndi designs, minimalist Mehandi pattern, lace glove Mehandi designs, and so many more. On this day women also apply Mehendi and if you are looking for the latest Mehandi/mehndi designs to try out, we have some Arabic, Indian, Rajasthani & Floral Trail Mehandi designs for you:

Full Hand Mehndi

Another Full Hand Mehndi With Trails

Arabic Style Full Hand

Minimal Back Hand Design

Watch Video of 5-Minute Arabic Mehendi Designs

If you do not want to cover your full hand, the bracelet mehndi is a nice trend which not only looks beautiful but also doesn't take much time.

Watch Video of Mehndi Application Tricks With Numbers:

Full Hand Pattern

Eid Mubarak! Even if you are not good at applying mehndi on your palms you can just make dots and colour your fingertips. Apart from that, you can also apply mehendi on your arms and back.

