New Delhi, April 1: Elders in the Rajya Sabha on Friday urged the government to introduce 'Fundamental Duties' in primary and middle level schools syllabus to inculcate spirit of nationalism and patriotism among the students.

Raising this issue during the Zero Hour, BJP MP Lt. Gen DP Vats(Retd) said that at the primary and middle level, the children are at an impressionable age. Therefore, they should be taught about the 'Fundamental Duties' to enable them to understand the duties of a citizen and the importance of nationalism. They would also learn to respect the national anthem and national flag and protect the public property.

Urging the Ministry of Education, he said that without the Fundamental Duties, the Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles of State policy cannot be understood properly.

By making them aware of the Fundamental Duty, they will be able to understand the rationale of one's rights provided by the Indian Constitutions. The new generation needs to be taught about the importance of public property so that they protect them, Vats further said. CPI-M Rajya Sabha Member John Brittas Urges Government To Withdraw Hike in Price of Essential Drugs.

Some other Members of the House also associated this issue and joined the BJP lawmaker. BJD lawmaker Prashant Nanda raised the issue of more rail and road connectivity in Odisha saying it will lead to development in the tribal areas. Madras High Court To Hear Missing Peacock Idol Case on April 5.

Noting that the Left Wing Extremism cannot be eliminated through the barrels of the guns, instead development is needed. He urged the government to sanction the 150 km long rail link between Malkangiri and Bhadrachalam and a four-lane road connectivity from the neighbouring states.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2022 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).