New Delhi, November 10: According to an official statement, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has begun crediting interest to provident fund (PF) accounts. For the fiscal year 2022–2023, the interest rate on investments made into PF accounts is 8.15%. Although the EPFO stated that it would take some time for the money to appear in all accounts, some customers have already received their interest payouts in their accounts.

"The process is in the pipeline and may be shown there very shortly. Whenever the interest will be credited, it will be accumulated and paid in full. There would be no loss of interest. Please maintain patience", the EPFO stated on X (formerly Twitter). PF Withdrawal: Know Step-by-Step Guide To Withdraw EPFO Money Using Umang App.

According to Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav, more than 24 crore accounts have already received the interest. The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of EPFO determines the PF interest rate annually after consulting with the Ministry of Finance. This year, the EPFO released the interest rate in July. Good News for EPFO Members! Centre Approves 8.15% Interest Rate for EPF Scheme for Fiscal 2023-24.

How to check EPFO Balance Online

Visit the employees' portal at www.epfindia.gov On the homepage, click on ‘Services' and choose ‘for employees' Click on ‘Member Passbook' link Login to the account by using your Universal Account Number (UAN) Check your account details and EPF balance

EPFO Balance Through SMS

You may use your UAN to send an SMS to check your EPFO balance. To obtain the account balance data in English, send "EPFOHO UAN ENGŴ" to 7738299899 from your registered cellphone number. English, Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali are presently the languages in which the service is offered.

