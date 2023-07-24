The Central government has cleared 8.15 percent interest rate for the EPFO scheme from this fiscal year. The Union Ministry for Labour and Employment has approved to credit interest at 8.15 percent to the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) scheme for the financial year 2023-24. As per the EPFO office order issued on July 24, the labour ministry has approved credit interest at 8.15 percent per annum for 2021-22 to every member of the EPF scheme. The EPGO circular also states to issue necessary instructions to concerned authorities for crediting the interest in the EPF members' accounts. EPFO Extends Deadline To Apply for Higher Pension Till July 11.

Centre Clears 8.15% Interest Rate for EPF Scheme From This Fiscal

