Maharashtra's Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) recently arrested a Thane resident on charges of spying. Officials said that the Thane resident was arrested for spying for Pakistan. It is reported that the accused was "honey-trapped" by a Pakistani agent who posed as a woman and befriended him on Facebook. The development comes after several people were arrested across the country on "suspicion" of spying for Pakistan. This is a breaking story. More details are awaited. Thane: Dog Rescuer Slapped with INR 5.71 Lakh Fine by Housing Society for Walking Paraplegic Dogs.

Thane Resident Arrested for Spying for Pakistan

