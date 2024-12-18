Inflation across the Eurozone continued to rise in November, but less than expected. Germany, however, was among those countries which bucked the trend.Inflation in the European Union's single currency area has increased for the second month in a row – albeit slightly less than expected.

Also Read | Mumbai Boat Capsize: 1 Drowns, Another 66 Rescued As Ferry Boat Sailing to Elephanta Island Collides With Another Vessel Near Gateway of India (Watch Video).

In Germany, however, inflation rates remained above the Eurozone average.

Also Read | One Nation One Election: Priyanka Gandhi, Manish Tewari Among Congress MPs in Joint Parliamentary Committee on Bill for Simultaneous Polls.

According to the Luxembourg-based statistics office Eurostat, average consumer prices in November rose by 2.2% year-on-year, down slightly from the predicted 2.3%.

In October, they had risen by 2% and in September by 1.7%.

Looking at individual Eurozone countries, Belgium experienced the steepest November increase at 4.8%, with Romania and Croatia not far behind. The latter only adopted the Euro in January 2023.

Inflation in Germany also remained above average at 2.4%, while France and Italy remained below 2%.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Ireland, Lithuania and Luxembourg.

With inflation having climbed down from the highs of over 10% reached in late 2022 following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the underlying trend remains in line with the European Central Bank (ECB)'s medium-term target of 2%.

Eurozone construction production also up

Meanwhile, Eurozone construction production also expanded strongly in October after falling in the previous month.

According to Eurostat data, construction output rose by 1% after suffering a 0.3% drop in September. This represented the strongest growth since February 2023.

Analysts said the rebound in output was driven by a 1.6% growth in civil engineering activity, a 0.7% rise in the building sector, and a 0.5% gain in specialized construction activities.

The largest monthly increases in construction production were recorded in Austria, Hungary and Portugal, while decreases were observed in Romania and Poland.

mf/lo (dpa, AFP)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2024 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).