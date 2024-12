Mumbai, December 18: At least one person is reported drowned and another 66 rescued among 80 tourists aboard a private ferry boat in a suspected collision with another vessel near the Gateway of India, officials said here on Wednesday. The maritime disaster happened around 5.15 p.m. when the launch with around 56 tourist passengers was sailing from the iconic Gateway of India to the UNESCO Heritage Elephanta Islands.

According to the Joint Operations Command (JOC) and BMC, the ferry boat, ‘Neelkamal’ suddenly wobbled and overturned near Uran, Karanja. Videos of the tragedy, clicked by passengers from other ferries showed gruesome sights of people screaming for help, flaying their arms and legs to remain afloat or attempting to hold their near and dear ones from sinking in the Arabian Sea waters. On receiving the information of the disaster, the Indian Navy’s four helicopters, the Marine Police, the Indian Coast Guard, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, along with local fishers and other ferry boats launched a massive rescue effort to save the tourists. Mumbai Boat Capsize: 1 Dead as Boat Heading to Elephanta Island With 60 Passengers Overturns Near Gateway of India (Watch Video).

It was not immediately known whether the ‘Neelkamal’ launch was carrying passengers as per the stipulated norms and other safety measures. Rajendra Padte, the boat owner, said that the ‘Neelkamal’ had departed on its regular voyage to Elephanta Islands around 3.15 p.m. and barely a couple of hours later the tragedy was reported. “All passengers were wearing life jackets which are now compulsory. More than 14 other boats are engaged in the rescue operations,” Padte told media persons.

However, several of the people struggling in the cold seawater could be seen wearing life jackets, as it turned dark and rescue operations could be hampered. While one tourist has been officially reported dead, there are unofficial reports of two more fatalities amid apprehensions that the toll may increase, officials indicated. Tragedy Averted During Ganpati Idol Immersion in Mumbai: Boat Capsizes During Andheri Cha Raja Immersion at Versova Beach; Dozens Rescued (Watch Video).

Mumbai Boat Capsize

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: According to preliminary information, the ferry boat 'Neelkamal' has capsized near Uran, Karanja. Preliminary information is that there are 30 to 35 passengers in it. Rescue operations are underway with the help of Navy, Coast Guard, Yellowgate… https://t.co/X78yGKwa3d pic.twitter.com/ODiXXAbbhG — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

The Elephanta Isles, housing the world-famous group of temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and other Hindu gods and goddesses, that are said to have been cut in rocks between 1,500-2,200 years ago, and are one of the must-see tourist destinations of Maharashtra.

